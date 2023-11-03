‘Euphoria’ season 3 set for 2025 release

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 production won’t start until 2024 following Angus Cloud’s death

Euphoria fans will have to hold their breaths a little bit longer for season 3.

With the previous season ending on a cliffhanger, fans of the hit coming-of-age drama have been waiting in anticipation for nearly two years, with production on hold amid the writers and actor’s strike as well as the tragic death of Angus Cloud.

But fans were given a glimmer of hope after Thursday’s special presentation of the HBO and Max 2024 content slate, where it was confirmed that Euphoria season 3 is expected to premier in 2025.

Moreover, People Magazine confirmed that production on the new season will officially start in 2024.

The delays in production came amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Moreover, the shocking death of Cloud, who played Fezco on the show, further complicates writing for the next season, which will show the aftermath of Fez’s little brother Ashtray being shot during a standoff with the police.

Season 2 was left on a cliffhanger with Fez’s fate being uncertain.

How the writers plan on writing off the late Cloud’s character from the show in light of his passing is yet to be revealed.