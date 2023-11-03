Taylor Swift decides not to watch Travis Kelce’s game after brutal loss

Taylor swift is reportedly maintaining distance with new beau Travis Kelce after revealing her tour plans with extended dates in Canada.

The Red crooner is reportedly back in "work mode" and has stopped attending NFL's football games. Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The hitmaker, 33, and Travis, 34, have been dating for a few weeks now, and their relationship appears to be intensifying. The pair has been photographed going out to eat multiple times together, and Taylor has even been seen at a few of his games.

However, even though their relationship seems to be solidifying, the Lover singer seems to be cooling things off with her partner right now.

This disclosure follows the Blank Space vocalist’s numerous appearances in high-profile, celebrity-focused events across New York City during the previous month.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker reportedly hit up all the popular spots last week, including an upscale dinner with her friends, the Haim sisters.

US gossip podcast Deux Moi has recently learned from a source that Taylor "was the nicest and had the most fun".

The insider revealed that Taylor and her three friends were discussing boys in a message they submitted to the website and podcast.

After that, they claimed that the Haim sisters' significant others showed up, with Taylor being the only one single.

Then the source revealed that they thought Taylor suffered from FOMO.

"She then mentioned not going to any more games because she's back on work mode preparing for her international tour. He [Travis] is coming to some part of it, and so are the Haim girls. They haven't met him yet."