Matthew Perry plans for biopic unearthed after 'Friends' star cast THIS actor

Matthew Perry reportedly wanted to make a movie about his life and expressed his desire to cast renowned actor Zac Efron to play his role.



The renowned entertainment reporter, Athenna Crosby, who was spotted dinning with his friend Perry at the Hotel Bel-Air one day before his death, revealed that the late comedian wanted to produce his biopic.

In an exclusive interview with People, Crosby shared that the late Friends star "wanted to make a movie about his life and have a biopic made."



The reporter further added that Perry wanted his 17 Again co-star Zac Efron for the special project.



Zac, who already played Perry in the above mentioned 2017 comedy movie, would be an ideal choice for the biopic "because he did such a good job."



On October 28, the news of Matthew Perry's demise left the world in shock.

The actor, 54, was discovered lifeless at his residence in the Los Angeles area on Saturday.

As per reports by TMZ, the renowned comedian died by apparent drowning and no foul play is suspected.