Amber Heard celebrates Halloween with daughter, ditches walking stick amid hip injury

Amber Heard embraced the Halloween festivities alongside her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh, during their delightful celebration in Spain this Tuesday.

Amber clearly in the holiday spirit, joined her little one in costume, making the most of the day by going trick-or-treating and enjoying some park fun.



For their sunny Halloween outing, Amber donned an all-black ensemble paired with a cozy gray trench coat that harmonized beautifully with her daughter's enchanting witch costume.

What made this day stand out was that Amber appeared to be on the road to recovery, as she was spotted without any walking aids, marking a stark contrast to the scene nearly two weeks earlier when she was seen using a walking stick.

Her injury had occurred during her training for the New York City marathon, and it seems that the determined actress is making a commendable comeback.

To make the Halloween celebration with her daughter extra special, Amber Heard chose an ensemble that exuded chic and comfort.

Adding a touch of elegance to her look, Amber layered on several dainty pendant necklaces and topped it off with a sparkling feather headpiece perched atop her strawberry blonde waves, which were elegantly styled in a half-up and half-down fashion.

Delicate gold hoop earrings adorned her ears, and her makeup was kept to a minimum, resulting in a fresh and dewy appearance that perfectly complemented the festivities.

While celebrating Halloween with her daughter, Amber took on the role of a devoted mother, closely watching over Oonagh as she played and carrying her treat basket and makeshift broom.

Amber was also seen with an insulated to-go mug in hand, ensuring she was prepared for whatever the day held.



