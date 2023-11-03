Priscilla Presley confirms desire to rest beside Elvis at Graceland, judge approves

Priscilla Presley's wish to be buried alongside Elvis at Graceland Estate, judge greenlights.

In a sneak peek clip released ahead of her exclusive interview with Piers Morgan uncensored, Priscilla Presley openly shared her desire to be laid to rest beside her legendary ex-husband, Elvis Presley, on the hallowed grounds of the Graceland estate in Memphis.

This revelation comes on the heels of a significant development, as judge has officially approved Priscilla's settlement with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, regarding the late Lisa-Marie Presley's will.

One pivotal element of this settlement is Priscilla's upcoming burial at Graceland, as close to Elvis's resting place as possible.

During the interview, Piers delves into the family dispute, seeking to uncover the details of the disagreement and what transpired between Priscilla and Riley in this highly emotional matter.

In an exchange with Piers Morgan, Priscilla Presley unveiled the heart of the matter surrounding the recent family legal settlement.

It became evident that Lisa-Marie Presley had made significant revisions to her will, appointing her own children as trustees, a fact unbeknownst to Priscilla until after her daughter's tragic and untimely demise.

Piers Morgan, with his characteristic insight, pointed out that Priscilla seemed genuinely blindsided by this revelation, and her response affirmed this perspective.

Priscilla conveyed her confidence in her granddaughter, Riley Keough, as a worthy trustee. Riley had sought Priscilla's guidance on matters related to the iconic Graceland.

The interview took a poignant turn when Piers touched upon Priscilla's desire to be buried next to Elvis at Graceland.

Without hesitation, Priscilla confirmed that her feelings remained resolute, expressing her earnest wish to rest alongside her late ex-husband in that hallowed ground.

This significant development followed the official approval of Priscilla and Riley's settlement, a pivotal moment occurring ten months after Lisa Marie Presley's passing.

The agreement granted Riley Keough sole trusteeship of her mother's estate and ownership of the legendary Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.