Whoopi Goldberg expresses her wish to cast Jennifer Hudson in Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg has recently expressed her wish to cast Jennifer Hudson in her upcoming movie Sister Act 3.



A source spilled to Dailymail.com, “One person that Whoopi would like to add to the film is Jennifer Hudson, especially after seeing what Jennifer did with the character when she did Sister Act for Halloween last year on her show.”

“It would be a no-brainer to get Jennifer, Whoopi would really love for that to happen,” stated an insider.

Source mentioned that Whoopi was reportedly willing to “figure out the finances and move fast with the production”, however, it stopped owing to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Last year, Jennifer dressed as Whoopi’s famous character in Sister Act on The View show

The insider explained, “The new Sister Act is going to happen. They have the idea, they have Whoopi. Once the strikes are done, they are ready to make the film for the fans and a new generation. “

“They aren't at a dead end; they are more at a stoplight. They have to figure out money, and who to cast but Whoopi is very anxious to get the ball rolling and she feels once Hollywood gets back to work, Sister Act will then move fast,” revealed an insider.

The source also added that the movie “will be a celebration with an endless number of cameos”.

“Fun times are coming. Whoopi is ready and already has a handful of nun puns for the tagline and what they want to name the film,” shared an insider.