Kate Middleton's sister 'banned' Meghan Markle from attending her wedding in huge snub

Kate Middleton's sister 'banned' Meghan Markle from attending her wedding

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle once received huge 'snub' from Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton after their mum Carole's warning.

The Duchess of Sussex was not invited along to Pippa's wedding ceremony as her mother had raised concerns about Meghan's presence at their big event.



Carole Middleton reportedly advised her younger daughter Pippa that Meghan would cause problems on her big day.

It's suggested that Pippa and Carole were worried that the former Suits star would steal the limelight from the bride on her big day, according to Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie's book 'Finding Freedom'.

Pippa married James Matthews, the brother of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, in St Mark's Church at Englefield Estate, Berkshire, in 2017. At that time, Meghan had only recently arrived in the royal family scene as she started dating Harry the year before in 2016.

It's reported that Meghan wanted to attend Pippa's event and had even purchased a new outfit and hat for Kate family's big event before the decision was made snub her.

Kate's family reportedly banned the former Hollywood star from her wedding guest list. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would later go on to wed in 2018, just two years after meeting.



The royal biographers also mentioned a headline comparing Pippa and Meghan's bottoms on the morning of the wedding, which was the final straw.