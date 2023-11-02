Olivia Wilde appears ‘super excited’ with friends in Los Angeles

Olivia Wilde was in great spirits as she enjoyed a night out with friends in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old actress-turned-director donned a grey T-shirt and form-fitting black trousers, pairing them with a black faux-leather jacket and black trainers.

Showing off her star power, Olivia carried a customizable book bag from The Vampire's Wife adorned with her initials, 'OW.'

She spent quality time with her friends outside the entertainment industry in the Los Feliz neighborhood of California. Olivia led her diverse group to Little Dom's, a reasonably priced Italian restaurant in the area.

While Olivia has several projects in her pipeline, they are currently on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

She is set to lead a small-screen adaptation of Jennifer Egan's 2010 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Visit from the Goon Squad. The busy director is also attached to direct an upcoming Spider-Woman film for Sony and a Christmas buddy film for Universal.

In addition to her film projects, Olivia, along with Chris Pine, co-hosts the Ad Lucem podcast, which premiered in August.

Olivia, known for her role in the medical drama House, was recently seen with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 48, for the first time since finalizing their custody agreement.

The Don't Worry Darling director shares two children with the actor: 7-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine Sudeikis and 9-year-old son Otis Alexander Sudeikis.