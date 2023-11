British Independent Film Awards: Check who rules the nominations

At One Hundred Shoreditch in London on Thursday morning, celebrity hosts Susan Wokoma and Morfydd Clark revealed the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) nominations.



“Casting a spotlight on the incredible talent working in the British film industry, this year’s list once again includes exceptional debuts from the U.K.’s brightest new talent alongside previous BIFA nominees, such as Tilda Swinton, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell and Amir El-Masr,” the organization said.

How to Have Sex, the debut feature by Molly Manning Walker, received thirteen nominations; Femme 11, the debut feature by Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping, and The End We Start From, the debut feature by Mahalia Belo, received nine.

Here's the complete list:

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

Best British Independent Film

ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

FEMME Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg

HOW TO HAVE SEX Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

RYE LANE Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones

SCRAPPER Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Best International Independent Film, sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

FALLEN LEAVES Aki Kauriskmäki

FREMONT Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung

MONSTER Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada

PAST LIVES Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler

Best Director, sponsored by Sky Cinema

RAINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Femme

ANDREW HAIGH All of Us Strangers

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to Have Sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scrapper

Best Lead Performance

JODIE COMER The End We Start From

MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to Have Sex

TIA NOMORE Earth Mama

NABHAAN RIZWAN In Camera

ANDREW SCOTT All of Us Strangers

TILDA SWINTON The Eternal Daughter

Best Screenplay, sponsored by Apple Original Films

NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Femme

ANDREW HAIGH All of Us Strangers

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to Have Sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scrapper

Best Supporting Performance

RITU ARYA Polite Society

JAMIE BELL All of Us Strangers

SAMUEL BOTTOMLEY How to Have Sex

ALEXANDRA BURKE Pretty Red Dress

AMIR EL-MASRY In Camera

CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers

PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers

ALIA SHAWKAT Drift

SHAUN THOMAS How to Have Sex

KATHERINE WATERSTON The End We Start From

Best Joint Lead Performance

LOLA CAMPBELL, HARRIS DICKINSON Scrapper

DAVID JONSSON, VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

NATHAN STEWART-JARRETT, GEORGE MACKAY Femme

The Douglas Hickox Award (for best debut director), sponsored by BBC Film

RAINE ALLEN-MILLER Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Femme

SAVANAH LEAF Earth Mama

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to Have Sex

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scrapper

Breakthrough Producer, sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios

THEO BARROWCLOUGH Scrapper GEORGIA GOGGIN Pretty Red Dress

YVONNE ISIMEME IBAZEBO Rye Lane [also produced by Damian Jones]

GANNESH RAJAH If the Streets Were on Fire

CHI THAI Raging Grace

Breakthrough Performance, sponsored by Netflix

LE’SHANTEY BONSU Girl

LOLA CAMPBELL Scrapper

PRIYA KANSARA Polite Society

MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE How to Have Sex

VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

CHLOE ABRAHAMS The Taste of Mango

SOPHIE COMPTON, REUBEN HAMLYN Another Body

ELLA GLENDINING Is There Anybody Out There?

ALICE RUSSELL If the Streets Were on Fire

CHRISTOPHER SHARP Bobi Wine: The People’s President [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

Best Debut Screenwriter, sponsored by Film4

NATHAN BRYON, TOM MELIA Rye Lane

SAM H FREEMAN, NG CHOON PING Femme

MOLLY MANNING WALKER How to Have Sex

NIDA MANZOOR Polite Society

CHARLOTTE REGAN Scrapper

The Raindance Maverick Award

IF THE STREETS WERE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE? Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot

NAME ME LAWAND Edward Lovelace

RAGING GRACE Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai

RED HERRING Kit Vincent, Ed Owles

Best Feature Documentary, sponsored by Intermission Film

ANOTHER BODY Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek

IF THE STREETS WERE ON FIRE Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

LYRA Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle

OCCUPIED CITY Steve McQueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser

Best British Short Film

CHRISTOPHER AT SEA Tom C J Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown

FESTIVAL OF SLAPS Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

LIONS Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu

MUNA Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton

THE TALENT Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’Arcy, Ellen Spence

Best Casting, sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight

SHAHEEN BAIG Scrapper

KHARMEL COCHRANE Rye Lane

KAHLEEN CRAWFORD All of Us Strangers

ISABELLA ODOFFIN How to Have Sex

SALOME OGGENFUSS, GERALDINE BARÓN, ABBY HARRI Earth Mama

Best Cinematography, sponsored by Harbor & Kodak

OLAN COLLARDY Rye Lane

SUZIE LAVELLE The End We Start From

MOLLY MANNING WALKER Scrapper

JAMIE D. RAMSAY All of Us Strangers

JAMES RHODES Femme

Best Costume Design

GEORGE BUXTON How to Have Sex

OLIVER CRONK Scrapper

BUKI EBIESUWA Femme

CYNTHIA LAWRENCE-JOHN Rye Lane

PC WILLIAMS The End We Start From

Best Editing

JONATHAN ALBERTS All of Us Strangers

VICTORIA BOYDELL Rye Lane

PAUL CARLIN Bobi Wine: The People’s President

AVDHESH MOHLA High & Low – John Galliano

ARTTU SALMI The End We Start From

Best Effects

PADDY EASON Polite Society

THEODOR FLO-GROENEBOOM The End We Start From

JONATHAN GALES, RICHARD BAKER The Kitchen

Best Music Supervision

CIARA ELWIS Femme

CONNIE FARR All of Us Strangers

DAVID FISH Rye Lane

Best Make-Up & Hair Design, sponsored by The Wall Group

ZOE CLARE BROWN All of Us Strangers

CLAIRE CARTER Polite Society

MARIE DEEHAN Femme

NATASHA LAWES How to Have Sex

BIANCA SIMONE SCOTT Rye Lane

Best Original Music, sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Femme

PATRICK JONSSON Scrapper

KWES Rye Lane

ANNA MEREDITH The End We Start From

RÉ OLUNUGA Girl

Best Production Design, sponsored by ATC & Broadsword

LAURA ELLIS CRICKS The End We Start From SARAH FINLAY All of Us Strangers

ELENA MUNTONI Scrapper NATHAN PARKER The Kitchen ANNA RHODES Rye Lane

Best Sound, supported by Halo