The Last of Us Season 2: Plot, cast, release date, trailer + more

The Last of Us was renewed for Season 2 in January

The Last of Us has continued to test the patients of its fans right after the cliff-hanger finale released earlier this year.

Adapted from the renowned video game series from 2013, the series became a worldwide sensation, thanks to its visually-appealing cinematography, creative storyline, and star-studded cast.

Since its release in January, the thriller series has been nominated for 24 Primetime Emmy Awards, coupled with critical appraise.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series centers on a hardened middle-aged man, Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, who is tasked with smuggling a young girl, Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, out of a quarantine zone and across the United States.

The Last of Us was renewed for Season 2 on the same month of its release, and was set to begin filming earlier this year; however, things came to halt in the wake of writers and actors’ strike.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming season of the survival series.

The Last of Us release date:

The Last of Us Season 2 does not have a release date yet

The series execs had begun the casting process for season 2 shortly after the renewal, however, the auditions had been put on hold indefinitely in May 2023 as soon as Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike began. And though the writers ended up calling off the strike in September, actors are still on an indefinite strike.

Bella Ramsey previously revealed that the filming for The Last of Us Season 2 will most likely begin at the end of this year or beginning of next.

Hence, it is safe to assume that the season will air by the end of 2024 or earlier 2025.

The Last of Us Season 2 cast:

The Last of Us Season 2 might see the end of Pedro Pascal's character

The Last of Us Season 1 chronicled the events of the very first installment of the game series, i.e, The Last of Us: Left Behind, which mostly featured Joel and Ellie.

Hence, the season 2 will most likely start with some of the events of the second game, The Last of Us Part II, which featured a couple of new characters, alongside Joel and Ellie.

Gabriel Luna, who played Joel’s brother Tommy in season one is going to comeback.

Abby Anderson, her ex-boyfriend Owen, Dina, who romance Ellie in the game, as well as her ex-boyfriend Jesse are among the new main characters, who are yet to be cast.

The Last of Us Season 2 plot:

The Last of Us Season 2 will most likely follow the storyline of second installment of the video game series

Assuming the upcoming season will be adapted from the second installment of the game series, it will most likely feature a five-year time jump, with Joel and now 19-year-old Ellie living in Jackson, Wyoming.

Also, spoiler alert: if the game storyline is anything to go by, we might not be seeing Pascal as Joel far into the season.

Ellie, Dina, and Abby will take on the roles of main characters, and Tommy might be present to assist them through their adventures after Joel’s demise.

Tension between Joel and Ellie were teased in the final scene of The Last of Us Season 1.

Show creator Craig Mazin teased an expansion on the pair’s complicated relationship dynamic in an interview with GQ.

A lot could be expected from Season 2 of The Last of Us. It is possible for the showrunners to actively try and alter storylines to the liking of the viewers, hence, there is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the fate of the upcoming season.

The Last of Us Season 2 trailer:

The upcoming season of the horror fiction series has yet to go into production, hence, there hasn't been an official trailer for it.

Until then, check out the trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 below.



