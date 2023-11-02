How King Charles plans to benefit from Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie's closeness to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could serve King Charles a major benefit.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to GBNews.com, the monarch could use his granddaughter to mend ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Princess Eugenie knows what she is doing," Fitzwilliams said.

"The fact she is close to the Sussexes could be an advantage.

"You need a foot in both camps.

"One day they will hope for a peaceful resolution so that could be very useful."

This comes after if emerged that King Charles was hoping to incorporate Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice into the fold of working family members of the monarchy.

Fitzwilliams said: "As far as Beatrice and Eugenie are concerned I think they could take on a few patronages.

"For the foreseeable, they will not be paid working royals.

"That does mean that there will be far fewer patronages inventively."