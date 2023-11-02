Khloe Kardashian supports niece Penelope hating on Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian won’t stop sister Kourtney and niece Penelope hating on her baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

While waiting for Khloe and Tristan to come over, Kourtney opened up about her feelings about the NBA player and how they may have rubbed off on her daughter with Scott Disick, Penelope, on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

“I feel like she gets it from me,” the oldest Kardashian sister, 44, said about Penelope in a confessional after double-checking with her if it was okay for Tristan to come over.

The Poosh founder further explained that Tristan still triggers her a lot because of his “horrible decisions and choices with [Kourtney’s] sister,” referring to multiple cheating scandals throughout their near seven-year on-off relationship.

However, she tried her best to “let it go” because she wants “harmony” with her family.

Meanwhile, Khloe also reflected on her tumultuous relationship with the father of her two children – five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum, patting herself on the back for how far she has come with him.

But the Good American founder acknowledged she can’t control how her family feels about Thompson, nor does she want to.

“If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl!” the doting aunt praised her niece for recognizing and reacting appropriately to Thompson’s behaviour.

“I want her to know that how she is feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this,” Khloe concluded.