Kris Jenner scandalous plans risk betrayal to Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner apparently sees the chemistry too!

After confessing to Scott Disick’s crush on Khloé Kardashian, the momager is now hellbent on pairing up the twosome, a source told Heat Magazine.

The Good American founder has always shared a close bond with Disick, even after his split from her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The father of two has also implied his romantic interest in Khloe in front of the camera from time to time, including in an episode of The Kardashians Season 4 aired last week.

“She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute. She’s got all the characteristics I want," he said during the episode.



As per the insider, Kris is “deadly serious” on playing a matchmaker between the pair, and is keen on doing it on their reality TV show in hopes to rake in higher ratings.

“She doesn’t want anything overly fake, however, so she’s trying to force them into having a weekend away where they can get drunk and just let things happen naturally,” they told the outlet.

The source continued: “Kris sees how they interact when the cameras are off and she’s convinced there’s real potential for these two.

“She thinks they owe to themselves to give things a shot,” they added.