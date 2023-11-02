Harry Styles treats Taylor Russell to 'no expense spared' trip to Caribbean

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are taking a much-needed break from the spotlight.

According to The Sun, the loved-up couple jetted off to Mustique for an intimate getaway in the Caribbean.

An insider shared with the outlet: “Harry really likes Taylor and decided to take a holiday with her so they could spend some proper quality time together as a couple."

“She has just completed a lengthy run of shows in the play The Effect, so she finally had some downtime to spend with him,” they explained.

“He loves Mustique and has been there quite a few times before. Of course the trip has been no expense spared."

“They have been staying in luxurious accommodation and taking it easy while there,” the source added.

Styles and Russell, who sparked romance rumors in June, have been rushing into their relationship; the One Direction alum has reportedly already introduced the Canadian actress to his mother, Anne.

The Bones And All actress opened up about her perspective on love and relationships in an interview in August.

“You are going to be hurt – that’s the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that’s OK. It’s worth it,” she enthused.