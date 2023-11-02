Nicolas Cage reveals his Superman cameo in The Flash was altered

Nicolas Cage opened up about what went behind the scenes of his cameo appearance in The Flash.

The 59-year-old actor put on his Superman suit on for a brief role in the 2023 multiverse film earlier this year.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment on the heels on his upcoming film Dream Scenario, Cage clarified that he was indeed present on the set to film the scene, debunking speculations his appearance as the Kryptonian superhero was rehashed from costume test footage for unreleased reboot Superman Lives.

“First and foremost, I was on set,” he shared, noting that a substantial amount of time went into building the suit.

The Renfield actor went on to express his perplex over watching an additional scene of him in the film – which he never filmed.

Cage revealed he only filmed a scene of Superman simply standing and staring at the destruction of a universe, which he did in around three hours.

“I had no dialogue [so had to] convey with my eyes the emotion. So that’s what I did,” the actor explained. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did. It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there.”

“But I don't think it [was] AI [in The Flash]. I just think that they did something with it, and again, it’s out of my control. I literally went to shoot a scene for maybe an hour in the suit, looking at the destruction of a universe and trying to convey the feelings of loss and sadness and terror in my eyes. That’s all I did,” he added.