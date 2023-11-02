‘Stranger Things 5’ cast won’t be de-aged with AI

Stranger Things 5 cast is going to look all-natural.



Even though Stranger Things' final season is currently on hold, executive producer Shawn Levy doesn't believe the cast will need to go to great efforts to appear younger.

A few years after the last season's filming concluded, Levy—who also helmed two crucial Season 4 episodes—recently hinted that the producers will take all reasonable steps to minimize the kids' aging effects.

He stressed, though, in a Deadline interview, that he didn't mean to recommend any computer-generated help.

“No,” when questioned about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make the children appear younger, he was certain.

“I kind of was surprised that one sentence I said around this topic traveled so widely. The bottom line is, we know what we’re doing on this show. Our cast is brilliant. And these characters that the Duffers have created are so vivid. I’m not worried about everyone suiting back up and bringing them to life.”

Levy will have his hands full with both Stranger everything and Deadpool 3, which was almost halfway through production until everything came to an abrupt stop in July, when the actors' strike ends.

Despite best efforts to prepare for the worst, the director and executive producer noted that there are still a lot of unknowns.