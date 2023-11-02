Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West dons bloody-sports look for Halloween





Saint West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, transforms into zombie version of his favourite football player Neymar, debuting an all new haircut.



Kim's second-oldest child had the sides of his head shaved to resemble the athlete, as shown in Instagram pictures she shared on November 1.

Saint's transition into Neymar involved covering his arms and legs in temporary tattoos of the 31-year-old's actual ink in addition to sporting an Al Hilal jersey.

Saint's body was covered in artificial blood, and a soccer ball stuck out of his chest to complete the zombie appearance. To play a zombie version of soccer sensation Lionel Messi, he also convinced a friend.

"Saint as Zombie Neymar JR," Kim captioned the post.

Saint, however, wasn't the only Kardashian child to dress up for the holiday. This frightening season, his older sister North West looked amazing in four different costumes.



First, on October 28, the 10-year-old made an appearance on a TikTok video as dad Kanye's "Dropout bear" mascot, which was showcased on the rapper's 2007 album cover, Graduation.

She then transformed into Clueless's Dionne for a mother-daughter costume alongside Kim, who dressed as the character's best friend Cher.

Later, she and her pal dressed up as the Cheetah Girls for a group costume featuring cousin Penelope Disick.