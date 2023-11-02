Joe Jonas celebrates Halloween with daughters amid Sophie Turner’s aristocrat romance

The Jonas Brothers front-man was trick-or-treating with their two daughters, dressed as Prince Charming, while his estranged wife was showing PDA with an English aristocrat.



In a carriage with a princess theme, Jonas, 34, was seen on Monday night wandering around the streets of New York City while pushing Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, who he has custody of until Thursday.

In honour of Halloween, the artist strolled through the West Village with what appeared to be a babysitter, beaming broadly.

At the same time, pictures of 27-year-old Turner flirting with 29-year-old Peregrine "Perry" John Dickinson Pearson, the heir to the Sussex county of 4th Viscount Cowdray, set the internet on fire.

The couple was seen getting intimate in Paris in broad daylight.

The pair were seen at the Gare du Nord train station "chatting and laughing a lot," a source told the UK Sun.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” the insider claimed. “He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”