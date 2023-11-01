Patrick Stewart opens up about his ‘non-existent’ relationship with children

Patrick Stewart has recently opened up about his “non-existent” relationship with his two children, revealing he misses their presence.



In a new interview with Irish Independent, the Star Trek actor, who has one son Daniel and daughter Sophie, discussed about having “significant grief” for the fact that he’s “now separated from his own children”.

Reflecting on his fatherhood journey, Patrick said, “Given that I’m separated from my children now, – we don’t have relationships – they have become very important.”

“I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s – they’re not children anymore, they’re adults,” continued the 80-year-old.

Patrick mentioned, “And my relationship with them is practically non-existent.”

The X-Men actor pointed out that “not a day goes by which is not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them”.

Sharing why his children are away from him, Patrick remarked, “I always put my acting work first, before my family.”

Earlier in 2009 interview with The Independent, the actor spoke of his relationship with his children, adding, “I could’ve done better as a parent, when my kids were little. I was just obsessed with my work and everything else took second place.”