TJ Holmes, Amy Robach set eyes on big project after ABC's exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former ABC News anchors, have debuted a new podcast in collaboration with iHeartMedia.

The two will talk about current affairs, pop culture, and other topics on their podcast, Amy & T.J. Robach and Holmes will work on a full slate of upcoming programming at iHeartPodcasts in addition to hosting and executive producing the show.

The news follows Robach and Holmes' January 2023 departure from ABC News following the disclosure of their intimate relationship and an internal policy review by ABC.

The two, who had previously been married to other people, were taken off the air in December 2022 while the network made decisions about what to do next.

The podcast will be "the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines," according to iHeartMedia, which also notes that "Nothing is off limits." This is their first major initiative since leaving the firm.

Since 2020, Holmes has co-anchored GMA3, the afternoon version of Good Morning America, for ABC News. Holmes joined the company in 2014. Robach previously worked for GMA3 in 2020 before joining ABC News in 2012.

Robach had previously worked at NBC News and MSNBC, while Holmes had previously worked at CNN, BET, and MSNBC before joining ABC News.

The first episode of the podcast will debut on December 5.