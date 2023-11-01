King Charles, Queen Camilla honour soldiers at war memorial during state visit to Kenya

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a visit to a war memorial as part of their four-day trip to Kenya on November 1st.



During their visit to a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Nairobi, the royal couple participated in an act of remembrance alongside British and Kenyan troops.

In a moving ceremony, King Charles also presented medals to a Kenyan individual believed to be one of the world's oldest surviving Second World War veterans, having lost his military honours.

The King handed five medals to former corporal Samweli Mburia, and several other elderly soldiers who had fought for Britain against Hitler's regime received replacements for their military honours as well. Mr. Mburia is reported to be 117 years old.



According to the palace, is scheduled from Tuesday 31st October to Friday 3rd November 2023, and will celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

The monarch’s visit to a Commonwealth nation as King is therefore to the country in which Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began, having acceded to the throne in Kenya in February 1952.