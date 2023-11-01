Princess Kate at risk of being 'driven to resent' restraints of royal life

Kate Middleton could be driven to begin resenting her royal role should its duties intervene with her role as a mother.
Speaking to Ok! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond reflected on the importance of allowing the Princess of Wales some extra leeway to tend to her three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, whom she shares with Prince William.
Bond branded the royal couple the “future of monarchy,” deeming it vital that they are “not driven to resent the strictures that places on her.”
“So it is crucial that now as Princess of Wales she is allowed the space to fulfil and enjoy her other great role in life: being a mum,” she continued.
"Kate is a modern, dedicated and hands-on mum and I think she is showing us that being a parent is one of the most important roles in life."
"Management teams across the country would do well to take that on board and allow some flexibility where possible to let men and women be the best parents they can,” the royal expert shared.
"I cheer every time I hear that Kate is putting her children first, and shame on anyone who criticises her for doing so,” she added.
