'Friends' creators reveal last conversation with late Matthew Perry

Two weeks before his passing, co-creator of Friends Marta Kauffman spoke with Matthew Perry, who for ten seasons played the adored Chandler Bing on the popular NBC sitcom, and seemed content during their conversation.



In a joint virtual interview with Friends co-creator David Crane that aired on the Today show on Wednesday, Kauffman described the chat as "great."

“He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Kauffman says she was in “utter shock” upon listening to the news of his demise. “My first instinct was to text him, honestly,” she said. “And then deep sadness. So much sadness. It’s hard to grasp. One minute he’s here and happy and then poof. And doing good in the world. Really doing good in the world.”

She continued, “He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking. Yes, he was sober. He learned things throughout this and what he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose.”