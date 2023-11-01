 
Wednesday November 01, 2023
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson surprises fans with epic Halloween costume tribute to David Beckham

Dwayne Johnson delighted his fans with an unconventional Halloween costume this year

By Christina Harrold
November 01, 2023

Dwayne Johnson, in a surprising move, delighted his fans with an unconventional Halloween costume this year, embodying the football icon David Beckham. 

Given the ongoing popularity of the former England captain's documentary on Netflix, The Rock decided to humorously pay tribute to Golden Balls.

For his costume, Johnson wore a blonde wig and a headband while posing in Beckham's iconic No. 7 Manchester United shirt, which appeared rather snug on someone of his imposing stature. 

The Rock's costume even drew the attention of Beckham himself, who responded to it on Instagram.

“I mean I thought I was looking in the mirror. Looking good man you might need a bigger jersey,” he wrote.

