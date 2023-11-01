Matthew Perry's co-star Bradley Whitford pays him touching tribute

Matthew Perry's former co-star Bradley Whitford is paying the late actor a fitting tribute.



On Tuesday, Whitford, 64, wrote a heartfelt ode to his late castmate, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 54. Whitford portrayed Danny Tripp in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alongside Perry's Matt Albie from 2006 to 2007.

"Matthew Perry made me laugh. Hard," Whitford captioned a video he posted of the two laughing together in a press conference for their NBC programme from years ago.

“You have not lived until you have witnessed one of his in-between-the-takes confidential riffs on the absurdity of show business and the idiocy of male confidence," he added, "wrapped up perfectly with the sudden realization that we were both grown men who wear makeup for a living."

Whitford then added that Perry “had a huge, open heart and a pyrotechnical, joyous brain,” and that the actor’s “most beautiful parts” made him “the most vulnerable to the monster that he would have to fight for the rest of his life.”

He continued by calling Perry's battles with addiction "heroic," adding "They don’t have award shows for that. They should."

"Matt was full of contradictions," he continued. "He was hilariously self-deprecating and insecure and wildly self-confident. He was a fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness. He was profoundly blessed and terribly cursed.

"I want his parents to know that Matt was kind. Not just to his costar. To everyone."