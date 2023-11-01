Alec Baldwin thinking to do a reality TV show: Here’s why

Alec Baldwin is reportedly considering for a reality TV show about his big family with Hilaria Baldwin.



Speaking to ET, the Rust actor revealed he’s pitched for a TV show featuring his family so that he can spend more time with the kids.

Alec, who shares seven kids with Hilaria, said, “Everything's about my family.”

“I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids. I can't go anywhere for any length of time,” stated the actor.

Recalling his days before having seven kids, of acting, Alec mentioned, “In the old days I'd jump on a plane and go to L.A. It was easy to pick up and go.”

“Now I need 12 plane tickets — nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11. They don't even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane,” remarked the 65-year-old.

Alec noted, “Everything I do is filtered through the idea of my family. Jobs I take, jobs I don't take.”

“Somebody said, a famous TV producer who I won't name, said to me, 'Come do a series with me in Vancouver.' And I was like, 'I'm not going to Vancouver for five months. That's not happening’,” shared the Aloha actor.

Therefore, Alec added, “Everything we did and then shows we have considered and pitches we've heard, and even one or two pitches we've made about our family and that reality show has all been so we could stay home and just work from home.”

“I'm desperate to try to work from New York,” he concluded.