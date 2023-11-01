Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tanked' by David, Victoria Beckham

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had a falling out with David and Victoria Beckham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now found themselves in competition with their former pals David and Victoria Beckham after the latter released a Netflix documentary.

Titled Beckham, the series follows the football star's rise to stardom along with his relationship with his wife Victoria Beckham.

Following its release in October, the documentary proved to be a success, leaving Prince Harry and Meghan’s own series behind.

In the first week it was noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Harry & Meghan clocked in 59 million hours while the football star’s documentary was watched over 82 million hours.

Additionally, it was witnessed that Beckham created bigger waves than their former Montecito pals as Google trends witnessed a major spike in searches along with a 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, leaving the Sussex’s 19 percent rating to shame.

A royal commentator told Express: "The duke and duchess’ soul-baring and TV emoting saw their US favourability absolutely tank, and in only a matter of weeks."