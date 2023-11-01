John Stamos recalls snapping at late Elizabeth Taylor, immediately regretting it

John Stamos recalled the time he “lost [his] s**t” with Elizabeth Taylor and thought he was going to die because of it.

During a Tuesday appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Stamos, 60, recalled the time he was filming for General Hospital in which his character Blackie Parrish’s mother dies, when some commotion on the set kept distracting him from reaching the “emotional place” he needed.

“I was f***ing it up… and I heard rustling and I heard a pop like this and then I was like, ‘Get that old lady out of my eye line,” the Full House alum recalled.

Only, he didn’t realize until too late that the person he had just snapped at was none other than Dame Elizabeth Taylor.

The Dame, who played Helena Cassadine for three episodes of the soap opera in 1981, was apparently visiting actor Anthony Geary on set and had “popped a bottle of champagne in the director’s chair.”

“There she is, in all her lavender-eyed glory, poised in a director’s chair, sipping champagne,” Stamos wrote of the incident in his recently-released memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

Upon realizing his mistake, he “profusely” apologized to the legendary actress for his outburst.

“I can’t believe I lost my s**t in front of Elizabeth Taylor. My dad is going to kill me,” he recalled thinking at the moment.

Luckily for Stamos, the adrenaline rush from the close call made him able to ace the emotionally-heavy scene.

“This time, I cry my eyes out,” he admitted.