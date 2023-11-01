Heidi Klum transforms into ‘giant peacock’ for Halloween: Watch

File Footage

Heidi Klum continues to set the internet on fire with her grandiose Halloween looks.



The renowned TV personality dressed up as a giant peacock for her annual Halloween bash which took place at Marquee New York.

Globally known as the Queen of Halloween, Klum donned a navy blue velvet bodysuit adorned with a dramatic headpiece featuring a crafted beak.



The America’s Got Talent judge appeared at the red carpet with her entire team who were the part of her costume.

In viral photos and videos, Klum can be seen posing with bunch of people as they completed her magnificent peacock look with tail feathers.



In an exclusive conversation with People, the 50-year-old model shared the inspiration behind her gigantic Halloween costume.

"I wanted to do a costume with many, many people. I wanted to have a bunch of people and we all become one thing. And for me, in my mind, that one thing was the peacock," she added.

Last year, Klum grabbed the attention of netizens as she wore a bizarre giant worm costume.

Heidi Klum as a giant worm

The TV host who is famous of throwing grand Halloween parties appeared in front of the camera's dressed head-to-toe as a big worm.

