Hailey Bieber pulls ‘powerful move’ with ‘nastiest’ Halloween costume

Hailey Bieber decided to opt for a more bold and humorous approach for this year’s Halloween look.



The model posted a picture of her own version of the Mean Girls movie poster on Instagram on Tuesday. It showed her face on Lindsay Lohan's character's bodies along with the three "plastics."



Bieber also included a replica of a page from the movie's renowned Burn Book in her Halloween-themed post.

The movie features the face of Rachel McAdams' character next to the statement, “This girl is the nastiest sk*nk b*tch I’ve ever met! Do NOT Trust HER. She is a fugly slut!”

But Bieber, 26, put her own face in the post.

“She doesn’t even go here! HAPPY HALLOWEEN.” the Rhode founder captioned her post.

“OHHHH THIS IS SUCH A POWERFUL MOVE,” one fan gushed wrote, while another expressed, “don’t care if u hate or you love her, this is iconic.”

“she did this for everyone that was assuming she was the ‘mean girl’ you are ICONIC HAILEY,” a third chimed in.

Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, has been called a "mean girl" in the past due to her supposedly long-running conflict with Selena Gomez.



Before calling it split on their roughly eight years of dating, Justin Gomez married the skincare guru in September 2018.

Gomez's supporters said Hailey "stole" him from the 31-year-old entrepreneur of Rare Beauty as the 29-year-old singer of Baby and Hailey walked down the aisle quickly.