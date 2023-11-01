Ariana Grande & Elizabeth Gillies heat up in showgirls costumes

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies made jaws drop with their spot-on Nomi Malone and Cristal Connors costumes from the iconic 1995 movie Showgirls.
The 30-year-old singer, Ariana Grande, looked almost identical to Elizabeth Berkley, who played Nomi, in the daring and controversial NC-17 rated film.
In a Halloween Instagram post, Grande flaunted her glitzy transformation with golden streaks in her high ponytail, draped in a pale pink robe over a see-through nude leotard.
The two-time Grammy winner completed the look with striking white winged eyeliner, bedazzling gems highlighting her eyes, and a pair of elegant pearl earrings.
Gillies took to sharing a snapshot of the dynamic duo donning black leather jackets and an amusing photo of herself pretending to shave her legs while clad in a see-through purple robe adorned with feathered cuffs.
She pulled off the Cristal Conners (Gina Gershon) look to perfection, with her luscious brunette locks elegantly styled in a wavy updo, all while grinning at the camera.
Also, posted by referencing a memorable line from the movie, saying, "You are a wh**e, darlin'," harkening back to a line her character directed at Grande's character in the film.
The pair also treated their fans to a series of entertaining videos in which they skillfully recreated scenes from the movie.
