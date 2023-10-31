Future Queen of Spain Princess Leonor swears allegiance to constitution on 18th birthday

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain turned 18 on Tuesday and marked the milestone by swearing allegiance to the Spanish Constitution.



The future queen of Spain was all smiles and in high spirits as she arrived for the heartwarming ceremony. She was accompanied by her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and 16-year-old sister, Princess Sofia, to the Congress of Deputies in Madrid.

Princess Leonor looked gorgeous in all white ensembles as she pledged her loyalty to her country before the Cortes Generales (the Spanish parliament) as she came of age.



"I swear to faithfully carry out my duties, to keep and ensure that the Constitution and the laws are kept, to respect the rights of citizens and the Autonomous Communities, as well as loyalty to the King,” Leonor said during the solemn ceremony in the Chamber, per the Spanish royal court.

Francina Armengol, president of Cortes Generales, accepted her oath and replied, "The Cortes Generales have just received the oath that Your Highness has taken, in compliance with the Constitution, as heir to the Crown. Ladies and gentlemen. Long live the Constitution! Long live the King! Long live Spain!"

Leonor, Princess of Asturias is the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne. She is the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. Leonor was born during the reign of her paternal grandfather, King Juan Carlos I.

