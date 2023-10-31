World Cup: What chances do Pakistan have of qualifying for semis?

Pakistan managed to bag a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday after suffering four back-to-back defeats in the ongoing World Cup.
This win was important in Pakistan's bid to keep their dream of reaching the semi-final of the World Cup alive — but there are still many hurdles.
As it is essential for Pakistan to win their remaining matches, in an ideal scenario, the Green Shirts require New Zealand to lose their remaining matches as they have eight points from six games.
If the Black Caps lose their next three matches, they'd end the group stage with eight points, and Pakistan can qualify for the knockout stage with 10 points should they beat their next three opponents.
In an ideal scenario, the following results will help Pakistan if they want to qualify for the semi-final
Match 32: New Zealand vs South Africa — South Africa win
Match 33: India vs Sri Lanka — India win
Match 34: Afghanistan vs Netherlands — Afghanistan win
Match 35: Pakistan vs New Zealand — Pakistan win
Match 36: England vs Australia — Australia win
Match 37: India vs South Africa — India win
Match 38: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh — Sri Lanka win
Match 39: Australia vs Afghanistan — Australia win
Match 40: England vs Netherlands — England win
Match 41: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka win
Match 42: South Africa vs Afghanistan — South Africa win
Match 43: Bangladesh vs Australia — Australia win
Match 44: Pakistan vs England — Pakistan win
Match 45: India vs Netherlands — India win
If all the results go according to the above-mentioned scenario, India will finish first with 18 points, they would be followed by South Africa with 14 points. Australia will finish third with the same points as the Proteas while Pakistan, with 10 points, will finish fourth and qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup.
Pakistan’s remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches
November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 - vs England in Kolkata
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.
If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.
