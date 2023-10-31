Netflix's bone-chilling horror movies: A spine-tingling journey

Netflix got you covered if you're a horror movie enthusiast and in search of some spine-chilling, heart-pounding scares.

The streaming giant has a treasure trove of horror films, each offering a unique blend of terror, suspense, and the supernatural.

In this article, we'll explore some of the Netflix's scariest movies, from the eerie gothic settings of Crimson Peak to the psychological horrors of Gerald's Game and the supernatural terror in Fear Street Trilogy.

Apostle

This atmospheric horror film from director Gareth Evans follows a man who travels to a remote island to rescue his kidnapped sister, only to find himself caught up in a cult and its sinister rituals.



Cam

This psychological thriller stars Madeline Brewer as a young webcam performer who discovers that her online identity has been stolen by a mysterious doppelganger.



Crimson Peak

The atmospheric and artistically breathtaking gothic horror film by Guillermo del Toro tells the story of a young woman who marries into an enigmatic family and ends up imprisoned in their haunting mansion.



Fear Street Trilogy

Based on R.L. Stine's beloved book series, this trilogy of horror films follows a group of teenagers as they uncover the dark secrets of their town and battle a centuries-old curse.



Gerald's Game

Gerald's Game is a psychological horror film adapted from the Stephen King novel. It revolves around the star Carla Gugino as a woman who finds herself handcuffed to a bed in a remote cabin after her husband dies of a heart attack.



In the Tall Grass

Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, In the Tall Grass is a disorienting and nightmarish tale of a brother and sister who venture into a field of tall grass to rescue a lost child, only to become ensnared in a supernatural maze of terror and time loops.



It Follows

This indie horror film follows a teenage girl who is stalked by a supernatural entity that can only be passed on through sexual contact. The film's tension and symbolism make it a standout in the horror genre.



Jaws

Steven Spielberg's iconic Jaws remains one of the most terrifying and enduring films in cinematic history. The story of a man-eating great white shark terrorising a beach town is a masterclass in suspense and thrills, proving that the fear of the unknown can be just as chilling as the known.



Ma

Ma is a modern psychological thriller featuring Octavia Spencer as a seemingly friendly woman who befriends a group of teenagers. Her actions gradually take a dark and disturbing turn, revealing her sinister motives and past traumas.



The Fall of the House of Usher

This classic horror film, directed by Roger Corman and based on Edgar Allan Poe's story, explores the madness and horror that ensues when a man visits the decaying and cursed Usher mansion. It's a tale of psychological horror and impending doom that continues to captivate audiences.

