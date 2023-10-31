Meghan Markle's former best pal seemingly warns Duchess with cryptic post

Meghan Markle's ex-friend Jessica Mulroney has seemingly teased her former bestie as she reminded her of royal connections by sharing a picture of King Charles.

Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, who have once been very close with Meghan, surprisingly turned to her Instagram Story to share a snap of meeting with her mother-in-law Mila Mulroney with Princess Diana and King Charles.



Mulroney's post seems to be a warning to the Duchess of Sussex as she tries to show the former Suits star her strong bond with the royal family.

There are speculations that Mulroney knows much about Meghan as she knew her before the former Hollywood star's wedding to Prince Harry. She may reveal some truth about the Duchess, who claimed she knew little about the royal family before meeting Harry.

Jessica's picture features in-laws Brian and his wife Mila, as they hosted then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana on an official visit to Ottawa. In the caption of the picture, Mila was praised for being "incredibly stylish" - with Jessica wholeheartedly agreeing in her story. It wasn't the family's first close meeting with the royals.



Brian and Mila reportedly hosted the late Queen Elizabeth in Vancouver in 1987 at a Commonwealth meeting during her official tour of Canada, and Jessica's husband Ben attended a dinner with the monarch as a child.

Meghan and Jessica first met on the set of the Duchess’ show Suits. Jessica worked there as her stylist. The two soon became very close friends, and Jessica was present at Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. Her daughter, Ivy, was the bridesmaid, and John and Brian – her twin sons – were page boys.



However, despite the close connection of her then-best friend, Meghan has maintained that she knew little about the Royal Family before joining it.



Although Meghan and Jessica appear to have drifted apart since the latter was caught up in a row over not publicly supporting Black Lives Matter.

Mulroney lost her illustrious role at Good Morning America (GMA) and was cut off by Canadian TV network CTV after lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter accused of her being blinded by her white privilege in not supporting the activist movement.

However, Mulroney publicly apologised to Ms Exeter, adding that she had not meant to threaten her livelihood, adding: "I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

