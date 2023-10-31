Meghan Markle warned of impending career collapse amid ‘baffling’ silence

file footage

Meghan Markle has been urged to make the next move in her career while she’s still relevant.



The Duchess of Sussex has kept her loyal fanbase waiting for good eighteen months now, after announcing her prospective return to Instagram.

After teasing her return in an interview with The Cut last year, a mysterious account with the handle @meghan appeared on the site, which quickly garnered over 100K followers.

However, there has been no activity on the account ever since, prompting fans and critics feel anxious with anticipation.

Writing for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser reflected on the inability of the mom of two to keep her word, detailing its repercussions on her plummeting career.

“For someone with so many years’ experience within the Hollywood machine, it’s a baffling failure to capitalise on momentum – particularly for a figure so desperately in need of a rebrand,” she expressed.

The royal expert also pointed out a latest string of blows she and Prince Harry have had to deal with, including unexpected termination of their multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify.

“If, as the saying goes, you’re only as good as your last performance,” Elser explained, “then Meghan’s still heavily bruised from the months-ago unceremonious axing of Archetypes, and the deeply unflattering commentary that came with it.”

Though, the author did express some hope in the duchess’s "undeniable" influence which she explained could use as “one massive trump card” and find her footing among the Hollywood elites.