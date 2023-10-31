Police find Matthew Perry's body 'repositioned' in latest investigation development

New details have emerged in the wake of Mattew Perry’s unexpected death.
The late actor was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Saturday, Oct. 28. He was only 54.
As per a new report from Los Angeles Police Department, Perry had not been in the hot tub for long, noting his body was “not waterlogged” upon the arrival of first responders.
The Friends alum’s assistant was the one to find the body drowned in the tub, which he tried to “reposition” by bringing it above the water.
First responders were called to the scene on suspicion of cardiac arrest.
Speaking to The Mirror, a spokesperson for the law enforcement authorities revealed, “A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then Firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival.
"A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival," they added.
Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office also confirmed that the autopsy of the deceased has been completed.
However, the final results are pending of a toxicology report, which could take several weeks to come through.
LAPD also found a handful of prescription drugs, including anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug while searching his home, according to TMZ.
Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori was spotted shopping alone at a mall in Los Angeles
King Charles and Queen Camilla were given a ceremonial welcome as they landed in Kenya
JoJo Siwa got candid about her experience with dyslexia on her new podcast series
Matthew Perry had multiple plans and projects for his personal and professional life before his tragic death
Kim Kardashian shapewear company, Skims recently announced a three-year deal with WNBA and US Basketball
Britney Spears chronicled the darker parts of her life in her recently published memoir, The Woman in Me