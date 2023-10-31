Meghan Markle's Instagram career a 'contingency plan'

File Footage

Meghan Markle may reportedly not return to Instagram anytime soon despite the Duchess of Sussex reportedly having her own handle.



Royal expert Emily Nash spoke on A Right Royal Podcast and said that the former actress likely created her profile on the social media platform as a backup plan in case her big plans failed to succeed.

"My understanding is that this account was set up for her in case she wanted to go back to that world," Nash said.

"As you know, she was hugely successful on Instagram with her The Tig account — and it is something she did really well and we learned so much about her when she first came on the scene because of her Insta account."

Nash elaborated that the likelihood of the Suits alum to appear on her page was not going to be 'anytime soon' as she treated it as a 'contingency' plan.

“I don’t think it is something she is planning on anytime soon,” Nash said.

“It’s nice that she’s got the option and she already has a huge audience if she did decide to pop up. But I guess it is a contingency — and also, I guess, as a famous person, you have to grab these handles while you can.”