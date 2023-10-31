Inside the royal family spooky history of haunted castles, ghosts

The royal family has a history of ghosts in their castles

The royal family has it fair share of spooky encounters that have spanned multiple years.

Speaking about some of the encounters royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital about how the family's experiences goes back to King Charles' grandmother.

Having grown up in what is labeled to be "the most haunted venues in Scotland" The Queen Mother was known to have faced ghosts, each having their own personalities.

"King Charles’ grandmother, The Queen Mother, grew up in one of the most haunted venues in Scotland — Glamis Castle,"

"It is believed that multiple ghosts haunt the hallways of Glamis. Author Sir Walter Scott once wrote of his time alone at the castle… and William Shakespeare even used Glamis Castle as an inspiration for ‘Macbeth!’"

"The Queen Mother had several ghost encounters at Glamis."

"One of the ghosts she spoke of was a young male servant. They believe he was there around the 18th century.

"Despite being mistreated throughout his time there… he is described as mischievous and funny. Witnesses say he trips people outside the Queen Mother’s bedroom. He’s also suspected of tugging at bedsheets in the middle of the night."