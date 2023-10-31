Matthew Perry had ‘never been happier’ in weeks leading to his death

Mathew Perry was in a really good place in the weeks leading up to his untimely death.

In fact, sources told TMZ that the actor-writer, 54, was excitedly working on multiple new projects; he recently committed to acting in a new drama movie alongside writing scripts for other projects.

The Friends star had reportedly “never been happier” and was feeling optimistic, happy, and content about his personal and professional life.

Moreover, Perry had just moved into a new house 3 weeks ago and reportedly loved the change of environment as he settled in, before he tragically passed away.

The Birds of America actor was found dead in his Jacuzzi by his assistant. He had apparently suffered a cardiac arrest while in the hot tub and subsequently drowned, per TMZ.

Just that morning, Perry was living his best life after his daily two-hour game of pickleball, which he used as an outlet to to maintain his sobriety after overcoming a decades-long addiction, which Perry detailed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

“He had so much that he was doing with his rehab facility and trying to get people clean,” his pickleball coach Matt Manasse told People Magazine.

Moreover, TMZ recently confirmed that Perry was making plans to open a foundation to help people struggling with substance use and abuse.