Britney Spears' career rival stages intervention to 'save' the singer

Jessica Simpson is reportedly planning to reach out to her career rival Britney Spears following the release of the latter’s tell-all memoir.

The Toxic singer laid bare her struggles in both personal and professional aspects of her live in The Woman in Me, which was published last week.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, an insider revealed that Simpson wants to be one of the people in Spears’ life who she can trust.

“Jessica’s got a lot of sympathy for what Britney’s been through and especially hates the ridicule she has experienced,” they explained.

The Irresistible singer detailed her own challenges with fame and addiction after bursting into the spotlight as a teen pop star in her memoir, Open Book in 2020.

Hence, Spears’ chronicle of events in her book deeply resonated with Simpson, who is allegedly “heartbroken” over what the former went through.

“Jessica has lived through crazy events like this herself and gotten out on the other side, and she is ready to help Britney do the same,” the source continued.

“She didn’t have it nearly as bad as Britney, but she still went through her own hell in the teenage pop machine and she feels blessed that she was able to escape relatively unscathed. She feels it’s her calling to try to save Britney.”

“She keeps waiting for someone to step in and be there for Britney, but so far no one seems to be doing it. That’s why she wants to take it on,” they added.