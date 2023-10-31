Justin Bieber plays drums alongside We the Band to honour late drummer friend

Justin Bieber let loose on the drums as he jammed with We the band at a Halloween party at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles, California.

The musician, 29, was attending the party, dressed in an animal onesie, with his wife Hailey, who was dressed in a black skin-tight mini-dress paired with a leather trench and balaclava with cat ears.

The Yummy musician reposted some videos from the night, in which he is seen playing the drums with the band. In other clips, he was seen filming videos of the band with his phone while enjoying the beats.

The Ghost singer also took a moment to pay tribute to the late drummer, Aaron Spears, who died at the age of 47.



In his IG Story, Bieber wrote, “We lost a beautiful man and inspiration to all of us drummers. @aspears prayers for your family and loved ones you will be remembered and celebrated.”

The musician’s outing comes a day after he and Hailey attended Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party in Los Angeles, as they channelled The Flintstones for their spooky season attire.

The couple was dressed as Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble for their outing.

