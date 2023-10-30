SZA explains how she dealt with anxiety issue while accidentally going to life coach

SZA has recently explained how she dealt with anxiety while revealing her mishap about not differentiating between therapy and life coaching.



Speaking with WSJ. Magazine’s for November Innovator’s issue, the R&B superstar explained how she had tried hypnotherapy, talk therapy, psychiatry and acupuncture to cope with anxiety issues.

However, she opened up that once she “accidentally” went to a life coach instead of a therapist who taught her about box breathing technique for lessening anxiety.

“After I had box breathed myself for three months and didn’t get better, I called her in a frenzy like, ‘I’m about to commit myself to an institution today, I need help!’ I said, ‘What form of therapy do you do? Dialectical Behaviour Therapy?’” said the 33-year-old.

SZA disclosed, “My counsellor was like, ‘I don’t have a clinical form of therapy because I’m not a licensed therapist.”

“I thought you knew that.’ It turns out she was not a board-certified therapist. She was a life coach,” added the American singer.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy winner shared how songwriting helped her resolve personal problems in her life.

“When I leave the studio, I feel better and empty,” said the songstress.

SZA stated, “There’s no better sleep than empty-brain sleep, and that can only come after I’ve been in the studio for 10 hours and done something good in there.”