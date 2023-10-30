Hugh Jackman shares glimpse of his adventurous weekend on social media: Photos

Hugh Jackman has recently shared a glimpse of his adventurous weekend on social media following his divorce from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness.



On Monday, the Wolverine star took to Instagram and posted a series of photos where he could be seen enjoying his singlehood by spending time close to nature.

In the pictures, the Australian actor was seen exploring beaches, desert trails and mountains along with his male friends in California.

In few photos, the actor could be seen riding a bike and even taking a swim at a beach along with watching the sunset while having his beverage.

In the caption, Hugh wrote “48 hours.”

After his post, fans were happy to see their favourite actor having a good time with one commented, “These trips in nature look like they are doing you good, Hugh, Glad to see you enjoying yourself.”



Another remarked, “Enjoy some rest and relaxation – you deserve it Hugh.”

A third user added, “It’s so good to see a man in love with life.”

Earlier, a source told ET, “There is no animosity between Hugh and Deborra-Lee and they felt like it was the right time to divorce.”

“Hugh and Deborra-Lee are both on different pages and in separate chapters of their lives,” stated an insider.

Source added, “They felt like it was time to divorce, but they still maintain a happy and cordial friendship.”

For the unversed, the former couple tied the knot in 1996 and adopted two children during their 27-year marriage.