Royal family shares meaningful post as King Charles, Queen Camilla leave UK for Kenya

Buckingham Palace has excited royal fans with stunning new post as King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla kicked off their historic trip to Kenya on Monday.

The 74-year-old was all smiles and in high spirits as he left the UK with his wife Camilla for Kenya on his first visit as monarch to a Commonwealth nation.

All eyes are on the monarch as he faces widespread calls for an apology for abuses committed during colonial rule.



However, the royal family's social media accounts have shared a meaningful post to reveal some new details about the Britain's royals visit by sharing a picture with a note.

Buckingham Palace said on X, formerly Twitter: "The King and Queen (Camilla) are on their way to Kenya for a four-day visit which will take in the best of the country, from its young tech entrepreneurs and creatives to its beautiful forests and coastline."

On the other hand, Kenyans are also all excited to welcome the Britain's King. Nairobi City County workers are seen installing flags of Kenya and the United Kingdom in the streets.

However, much of the focus of Prince Harry and Prince William's father's trip has been on colonial rule, with the palace saying the King Charles is expected to tackle "the more painful aspects" of its historic relationship with Kenya.