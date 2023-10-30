Drew Barrymore channels American painter Bob Ross for Halloween episode at her talk show

Drew Barrymore has recently changed into the American painter and art instructor Bob Ross for latest Halloween episode at The Drew Barrymore Show.



PEOPLE magazine gave a peek into Drew’s transformation on the show, which will air on Tuesday on CBS.

In the photo shared by the outlet, the Never Been Kissed actress could be seen donning facial hair as well she put a little hair on her chest.

To complete her look, Drew donned one of Bob’s classic blue button-downs, opened to show off the curls and actress gold chain necklace.

Besides Drew, the show’s co-host Ross Mathews also dressed up as country musician Dolly Parton in the new episode.

Ross could be seen wearing oversized curly wig, silver sequin jumpsuit with matching sparkling boots adorned with fringe. He completed his look with a bejeweled belt and oversized costume jewellery.

In this episode, guest Ree Drummond, who is the Food Network star, came to the show dressed as actress and host Drew.

In the picture, Ree was seen one of Drew’s favourite '70s-inspired brown suits, patterned shirts, silk ties and oversized flower pins just like her doppelgänger.

Meanwhile, Ree sat behind the Drew's News desk before taking Drew and Ross through a cooking demo.