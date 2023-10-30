Amanda Holden spotted with mysterious mark on her forehead

Amanda Holden was seen on Monday morning with a mysterious mark on her forehead while leaving Heart FM in London's Leicester Square, accompanied by her pet dog, Rudie.

The 52-year-old BGT judge had noticeable stitches on her forehead, and her eyes were shielded by black sunglasses. The cause of Amanda's need for stitches remains uncertain.

She was attired in a grey knit co-ord set and knee-high boots as she confidently exited the radio station to a waiting chauffeur-driven car.

Amanda revealed her toned legs in a stone-colored mini-skirt and a matching jumper. Completing her stylish ensemble, the mother of two wore tan knee-high boots and carried her essentials in a spacious brown Michael Kors tote.

Back in May, there were reports that Amanda was being considered as the successor to the late Paul O'Grady on his beloved show, For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul O'Grady, a comedian and avid dog lover, had hosted the documentary series since 2012 until his unfortunate passing in March at the age of 67. Amanda Holden is now a leading contender to continue the show.