Why Prince Harry deeply resonated with Matthew Perry's Friends character

Matthew Perry's character deeply resonated with the Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry recalled finding similarity in Matthew Perry’s character Chandler from the latter’s hit show Friends.

Writing about it in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled that “he watched every episode” across the 10-season show.

Stating how he saw himself in Perry’s character, the Spare author said that he related to his comedic side while adding that he had a crush on Courtney Cox’s character Monica.

He said: "I found the idea of crashing at Monica's highly appealing And amusing."

He wrote: "I was still confused because… she was Monica. And I was a Chandler.”

The royal added: "I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

For the unversed, Perry had passed away this week after he drowned in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles home.

As of yet there is no foul play suspected as it has so far been concluded that he suffered from cardiac arrest.