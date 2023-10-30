King Charles forced to make major change as monarchy under threat

The monarchy faces the threat of being unpopular

King Charles has been advised to rethink the monarchy’s structure as the firm is facing a ‘youth problem’ that could cause its popularity of flatten.

Former royal correspondent Bonnie Brownlee spoke on the Royal Beat and laid bare concerns that the monarch would have to face after it emerged that younger people were not interested in the monarchy.

He said: "The King and the monarchy have something of a youth problem in that the popularity of monarchy is declining among the younger generations in the UK.

"He needs to kick start a conversation about what the monarchy is going to do over the next 10 or 20 years and how it reaches out to that younger generation."

The royal author added that King Charles needed to rebrand the monarchy in its entirety and go as far as reconsidering his advisors.

"The King has at his fingertips all the expertise he needs to rebrand the monarchy for the middle of the 21st century, but I think he needs to look past some of those advisors currently at his ear, to a new cast of faces who could help reboot the institution."