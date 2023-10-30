Taylor Swift showers ‘Say Don’t Go’ co-writer Diane Warren with flowers

File Footage

Taylor Swift sent beautiful flowers and a sweet note to songwriter Diana after releasing their collaborated song Say Don’t Go in her newly released album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).



Warren took to X and lauded Swift’s kind gesture of admiring her fellow artists.

The renowned song writer shared a photo of beautiful flowers and wrote, "Just got this from @taylorswift13, not the cat I already had that."

"If U want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind and classy gesture is one more reason why #SayDontGo," she added.

The Lover singer who wrote the song with Warren nine years ago penned a heartfelt note alongside flower bouquet.



"Diane, It was a dream come true to write with you. I hope you love ‘Say Don’t Go’ as much as I do!! Sending the biggest hug to you! Love, Taylor," Travis Kelce's girlfriend wrote.



Swift recently released her beloved album 1989 (Taylor’s version), originally recorded and released in 2014.



The album which originally consisted of 16 songs, further includes Swift’s five unreleased tracks S***!, Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk, Suburban Legends and Is It Over Now?



"I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you. Taylor", the 33-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

